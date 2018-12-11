One person dead in crash near Zachary

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - A person is dead following a crash near Zachary, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious crash in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.
It happened on Tucker Road at Jackson Road, which is not far from Port Hudson-Pride Road, near Zachary.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
The crash appears to involve a sedan and a white pickup truck.
Deputies have Tucker Road blocked off, but Jackson Road remains open to traffic.
