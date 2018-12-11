OLOL Children’s Hospital to hold Deck the Halls Holiday Donation Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital is asking the community to help Deck the Halls by providing toys, crafts, games and supplies during a four-day donation drive for children who are in the hospital receiving treatment this holiday season.
DECK THE HALLS HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE
- Wednesday, Dec. 12 through Saturday, Dec. 15
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- TOY DROP-OFF LOCATION: Heart & Vascular Institute circular drive on Essen Lane
All toys must be new in original packaging, latex-free and easy to clean. CLICK HERE for a wish list and suggested items.
Monetary donations also will be accepted in person or online, and donors can purchase gifts directly from the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Wish List on Amazon.com.
“This event is a wonderful way for friends, families and corporations to touch the lives of hospitalized children,” said Sharon Wesberry, Child Life manager for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. “Every donation helps us bring holiday cheer to children who aren’t able to be at home enjoying Christmas. Every gift truly makes a difference.”
