Mother faces charges after son accused of attacking teacher at school

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A mother is facing charges after an incident at a Baton Rouge middle school in November.
Court documents show Faith Celestine, 35, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Monday in connection with an incident that happened at Capitol Middle School on November 2.
According to the arrest warrant, Celestine was summoned to the school because her teen son was arrested for attacking a teacher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office told her she needed to sign a custodial agreement so her son could be released to her. The warrant stated Celestine agreed to sign the form and the handcuffs were taken off the teen.
While in the office of the dean of students, as the deputy and dean were trying to explain the reason for the arrest, the teen allegedly got rowdy and Celestine reportedly told him to go into the hallway with her adult son. According to the warrant, while in the hallway, the teen and adult son got into a fight. The pair eventually ended up outside.
“Y’all run across the street because I don’t have bail money for either one of y’all,” the warrant stated Celestine yelled to her two sons.
The report indicated the two sons then ran away.
According to the warrant, the deputy told Celestine she still needed to sign the custodial agreement, at which time, she allegedly started yelling and cursing.
“I’m not going to jail today,” the warrant stated Celestine told the deputy when he let her know she was under arrest.
The report stated Celestine then got into the passenger seat of a car and was driven away. Investigators do not know who the driver was.
Celestine was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish on charges of disturbing the peace, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and resisting an officer.
Bond has not been set.
The arrest warrant did not indicate whether her son was apprehended to be charged with battery.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.