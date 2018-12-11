More postseason honors for 4 Tigers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It should come as no surprise that Devin White, Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams and Cole Tracy have earned more postseason honors.
This time, it’s the 2018 Sporting News All-American Team.
White and Delpit were named to the first team, while Williams and Tracy earned second team honors.
Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Fiesta Bowl, finished the season with 11 passes defensed, nine pass break ups and two interceptions.
Tracy was good on 25-of-29 field goals this season and hit all 38 of his point after touchdown attempts.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named Sporting News' Player of the Year.
