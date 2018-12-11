Man suspected in deadly N. Sherwood Forest shooting arrested

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man connected to a deadly shooting on N. Sherwood Forest Drive was arrested Tuesday, according to Crime Stoppers in Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana State Police arrested Demond Mack, 43, while he was getting off city bus on Fairfields Avenue.
Mack is accused of shooting Billy Harrington, 44 on Monday, Dec. 3. Harrington was found dead inside his apartment in the 2100 block of N. Sherwood Forest Drive.
Mack was wanted for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in connection to the shooting.
