JPSO: Officers arrest suspect in deputy shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy Sunday has been arrested.
Tyronne Louis, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday, and a news conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. to provide additional information.
Louis is accused of shooting Deputy Christopher “Charlie” Haislup multiple times Sunday night in the parking lot of the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 6400 block of Veterans Boulevard after police were called there to respond to an argument.
Louis has a criminal history that includes arrests in New Orleans for simple robbery and armed robbery. He pleaded guilty in 2005 to shooting his girlfriend’s brother-in-law. A judge sentenced Louis to 15 years in prison.
