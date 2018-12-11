Gunshot fired into home injures man inside

Gunshot fired into home injures man inside
By Josh Auzenne | December 11, 2018 at 6:37 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 6:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A gunshot fired into a home left one man injured Monday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Hidden Lake Court, which is near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

They said they have not yet identified the person who fired the shot into the home.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.