Gunshot fired into home injures man inside

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A gunshot fired into a home left one man injured Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Hidden Lake Court, which is near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road, around 10:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
They said they have not yet identified the person who fired the shot into the home.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.