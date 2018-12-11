Gingerbread-Pear Loaf Cake

Gingerbread-Pear Loaf Cake
Gingerbread-Pear Loaf Cake (Thomas, Rachael)
By Chef John Folse | December 11, 2018 at 2:41 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Prep Time: 1½ hours

Yields: 8–10 servings

Comment:

Did you know December is National Pear Month? Pears are a traditional fruit around the holidays and can be found in many recipes from tarte Tatin to trifles. Your family and friends will love this different, but yummy loaf cake!

Ingredients:

2 tbsps minced crystallized ginger, divided

1 large pear, peeled and diced

1½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsps baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

1½ cups sugar, divided

1 (4-ounce) stick unsalted butter, softened

1¼ cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

2 tsps pure vanilla extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 4½” loaf pan then set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sugar and butter until creamy. Add buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla into mixture and whisk until incorporated.

Using a wooden spoon, mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients then fold in pear and 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger.

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with remaining sugar and crystallized ginger.

Bake in center of oven for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

NOTE: During the last 15 minutes of baking, you may wish to loosely cover the top with foil to prevent overbrowning.

Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool completely in the pan. Invert the cake onto a plate and invert again. Slice the cake and serve.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.