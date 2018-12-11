Gingerbread-Pear Loaf Cake

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8–10 servings
Did you know December is National Pear Month? Pears are a traditional fruit around the holidays and can be found in many recipes from tarte Tatin to trifles. Your family and friends will love this different, but yummy loaf cake!
Ingredients:
2 tbsps minced crystallized ginger, divided
1 large pear, peeled and diced
1½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsps baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
1½ cups sugar, divided
1 (4-ounce) stick unsalted butter, softened
1¼ cups buttermilk
2 large eggs
2 tsps pure vanilla extract
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 4½” loaf pan then set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sugar and butter until creamy. Add buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla into mixture and whisk until incorporated.
Using a wooden spoon, mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients then fold in pear and 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with remaining sugar and crystallized ginger.
Bake in center of oven for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
NOTE: During the last 15 minutes of baking, you may wish to loosely cover the top with foil to prevent overbrowning.
Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool completely in the pan. Invert the cake onto a plate and invert again. Slice the cake and serve.
