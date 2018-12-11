GBR Food Bank receives big donation thanks to local leadership group

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Just a little more than a week ago, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank put out yet another call to fill their empty shelves. The situation even got the attention of the governor, and another group that has stepped up to help out.
The Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2019 selected the food bank as its holiday project after hearing the news about the huge need. Tuesday, they presented the food bank with a check totaling more than $6,000.
“Because the food bank makes such a big impact in the community and because people would go hungry without their support, we did decide to support the food bank,” said Sarah Haneline with Leadership Baton Rouge Class of 2019.
The Leadership Class says it took about three weeks to raise the money. Their original goal was to raise $2,000, but they exceeded that goal with the help of past leadership class members among others.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.