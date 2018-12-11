FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold but no wind chill

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Bundle up. It’s a cold December morning with temperatures starting out in the upper 20s to lower 30s, which is some 10 degrees to 12 degrees colder than Monday morning (at least there’s no “wind chill" to speak of).
Under sunny skies, we’ll begin to warm up, but it will still be cool in the afternoon. We’ll top out later in the day in the upper 50s. Overnight, it won’t be nearly “as cold,” as temperatures will only drop into the mid-30s.
Wednesday will be the last dry day before the rain moves in. It will be partly cloudy, with light southeasterly winds and a high in the mid-60s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.
