FDA recalls specific lots of 9Lives Protein Plus cat food due to low levels of thiamine

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - J. M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled specific lots of 9Lives Protein Plus wet, canned cat food due to low levels of thiamine, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The two impacted products include 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Chicken (UPC: 7910021549, 4 pack, 5.5 oz, Mar. 27, 2020-Nov. 14 2020) and 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna and Liver (UPC: 7910021748, 4 pack, 5.5 oz, Apr. 17, 2020-Sept. 14, 2020), said FDA. The products are sold to a variety of retailers nationwide.
FDA said no other 9Lives or J. M. Smucker Company products are impacted by this recall.
Cats fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency, according to the FDA. Thiamine is essential for cats.
FDA also said signs of thiamine deficiency are decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss, and in advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures, and sudden death.
Pet owners should stop feeding this product to their cats and dispose of it, said FDA. Consumers who would like a refund can call 1-888-569-6828.
The recall is precautionary, said the FDA. No illnesses have been reported. See the full report HERE.
