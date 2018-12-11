EBRSO responds to serious crash with injury near Zachary

Zachary Serious Crash
December 11, 2018 at 7:27 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 8:07 AM

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a serious crash with injury in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

It happened on Tucker Road at Jackson Road, which is not far from Port Hudson-Pride Road, near Zachary.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

The crash appears to involve a sedan and a white pickup truck.

Deputies have Tucker Road blocked off, but Jackson Road remains open to traffic.

