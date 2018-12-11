EBR Planning Commission green-lights Dawson Creek realignment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Major changes are moving ahead to realign Dawson Creek, which will make way for The Grove, a new mixed-use development just east of the Mall of Louisiana.
The 118-acre project will create more than 900,000 square feet of commercial space and bring about 850 residential units to the area. Developers got the green light Monday night to deepen and widen the waterway. The goal is to improve drainage and allow the creek to hold more water.
Andre Rodrigue, one of the developers with the project, says it will help reduce the flood risk there. “That is what the intent of this channel relocation is here, is to improve drainage conveyance and also for flood plain storage,” he said.
While it promises to enhance the space near the already bustling area, not everyone is on board with the plan. After 2016, some residents in neighboring communities are concerned the new development will mean new worry with any heavy rain that rolls through. “The flood of 2016 hit areas of the city and impacted friends of mine who had never had a flooding issue. It seems like more and more I see these high value properties continue to be built in flood prone areas,” said Michael Guillot.
Others who spoke before commissioners Monday say they are concerned about the immediate problems that could potentially pop up while crews work on the project. The project falls in EBR Councilman Matt Watson’s district. He could not be more optimistic about the plan, calling it way overdue. He says he’s confident developers have made every effort to address any possible issues.
“This appears to me to be an absolute win-win in a public-private partnership,” said Watson. “Widening it and deepening it, you’re going to have three times the flood storage in that location.”
With crews already set to roll, Watson believes it will deliver vast improvements sooner rather than later.
“That’s going to get done a whole lot quicker,” said Watson.
