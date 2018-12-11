Do you have questions about federal health insurance?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Open Enrollment for Health Insurance through the Federal Marketplace runs through Saturday, December 15th, 2018.
It’s a process that always spurs a lot of questions. That’s why WAFB 9News is helping you get the answers you need by hosting a Health Care Marketplace Phone Bank.
HEALTH CARE MARKETPLACE PHONE BANK
- Tuesday, Dec. 11
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- CALL: 225-215-0050
Here are some things people who buy insurance on their own, as opposed to getting it through an employer need to know:
- The Affordable Care Act is not dead and is still the law of the land. People with low-to-moderate incomes are still eligible for federal subsidies.
- Those subsidies — available for individuals in Louisiana with incomes below $48,240 for an individual and $98,400 for a family of four this year — cap the amount that people must pay for health insurance to a percentage of their income. That will shield them from steep price increases.
- Shopping for a health plan will be even more important this year for people who get subsidized coverage so they can avoid being automatically enrolled in a health plan that has a different network of physicians and hospitals.
- People who don’t receive federal subsidies should consider health plans in the bronze and gold tiers. The costs of those health plans are increasing far less than the plans in the silver tier in most cases.
- There are still Navigators available to provide assistance in person, over the phone, or remotely from a computer. To contact a Navigator in the Baton Rouge area call 225-757-9845
An estimated 109,855 individuals/families in Louisiana are enrolled through the federal marketplace for 2018 and an additional 446,604 people in Louisiana have enrolled in health insurance through the expanded Medicaid program.
