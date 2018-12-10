Zachary High captures 5A state title in thrilling victory over West Monroe

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s going to be a very merry Christmas in Zachary. The Zachary High School Broncos defeated the Rebels of West Monroe 27-24 Saturday night to capture the programs third state championship since 2015.
Before Zachary hoisted their second consecutive 5A championship trophy, there was a critical moment in the Superdome when three numbers sent most of the Broncos' offense and sidelines into confusion.
“When I looked at my band and I seen, I remember the play number, it was 168. I said ‘a screen?’” Chandler Whitfield, Zachary’s senior WR said.
“That play didn’t even pop in my head,” said head coach David Brewerton. “Kenny Langwire, our offensive coordinator, called it. I looked down at the script and saw the play and thought ‘holy smokes, we’re running a screen on third and ten.'”
Chris Hilton caught the incredible 80-yard touchdown pass.
“Once I broke free, I looked up at the big screen and saw that he was behind me and I had to turn on the jets,” Hilton said.
That play call will live in Zachary football lore forever. The screen to Hilton helped cap what was an incredibly physical match-up and a game that lived up to the hype.
“Five years ago, when I took this job, I went home that night and laid in bed and thought about the future at Zachary and who was the standard in 5A football,” said Brewerton. “Without question West Monroe has been that for a long time.”
“I ain’t never been hit like that in my life,” said Broncos QB Keilon Brown, who threw for a total of 351 yards and 4 touchdowns. “They’re a bigger, physical team.”
In a matter of minutes, all of the momentum flipped from the West Monroe Rebels sideline to the Broncos and as the celebration began, the team and the community shared a moment that is beginning to become the norm for Coach Brewerton.
“It seems like the harder we push our guys mentally and physically, the more they like it,” Brewerton said. “And when that’s the case, you have a chance to win a lot of football games, which we’ve done over the course of the past five years.”
Bewerton says he’s going to miss his senior class and will hate to see them go.
