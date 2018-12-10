8-year-old battling cancer given free trip to see LSU play in Fiesta Bowl

(WAFB) - Earlier this year, Drake Quibodeaux, 8, from Vinton, Louisiana, was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer. He was given 12 months to live.
At the end of November, the family got news that his tumor was growing and Drake was in his final three months of life.
Drake had two Christmas wishes - to hunt a deer, which he did, and to see an LSU football game.
Monday, a representative from the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, where the Tigers will take on the Knights of Central Florida, reached out to Drake via FaceTime.
After making sure it was okay with his mom, Danielle Quibodeaux, Drake was offered a free trip to Arizona to spend a few days and attend the Fiesta Bowl.
“I heard that you’re a pretty special kid. We’d love to have you and your family come out here and visit Arizona, spend some time here over the New Year’s, maybe do a few things around town here, and also get to go to the game,” the representative said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s if you want to. I’d love to have you come out here as our guest.”
A GoFundMe started by SERVPRO of DeRidder, Leesville, and Vinton,, had raised over $7,000 and had been shared over 1,300 times, aimed to send the boy to Arizona.
“Go Tigers!” Drake said as he emphatically accepted the offer.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.