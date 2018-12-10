Saints take back 1-seed in the NFC after Rams lose to the Bears

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints now own the 1-seed in the NFC after the Black and Gold beat the Bucs, and the Rams lost on the road at Chicago.
The Saints and Rams both possess 11-2 records, but the Saints own the tie-breaker over L.A., after beating them 45-35. The one and two seeds get a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The 1-seed is guaranteed two home games before the Super bowl, if they win their divisional round matchup.
New Orleans finishes the 2018 regular season with a road game at Carolina, and home games against the Steelers and the Panthers.
Los Angeles host the Eagles in week 15, hits the road to face Arizona in week 16, and returns home for the regular season curtain closer against the Niners.
