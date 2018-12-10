Romania hospital reports 39 babies diagnosed with superbug

In this Aug. 16, 2010 file photo a nurse looks on from a window of the Giulesti hospital following a fire that left 5 newborn babies dead. Romanian health authorities on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, temporarily closed the maternity hospital in the capital after over a dozen babies born there recently were diagnosed with a drug-resistant superbug. The Health Ministry said the hospital would stop admissions after the newborns were recently diagnosed with antibiotic-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) (Vadim Ghirda)