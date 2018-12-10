Reward offered for info on stolen log truck, trailer

BOSSIER CITY, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is trying to find the person or persons responsible for allegedly stealing a log truck and trailer from the Bossier City area.
LDAF agents say a 2016 Peterbilt truck with a 2016 Viking log trailer was stolen from a truck stop located at the intersection of I-220 and I-20 in Bossier City on Nov. 15 around 9 p.m. The truck is orange with Louisiana license plate number J0146962. The trailer is black with Louisiana VIN 1V9PD422XGN062222. The truck and trailer are owned by MTS Trucking.
“If you witnessed suspicious activity around November 15 or have seen this truck and trailer, please contact our agents,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM.
The Louisiana Forestry Association (LFA) is offering a reward for up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call LDAF at 225-925-4500 or call LFA at 318-443-2558.
