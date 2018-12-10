Reward offered for info on stolen log truck, trailer

LDAF agents say a 2016 Peterbilt truck with a 2016 Viking log trailer was stolen from a truck stop located at the intersection of I-220 and I-20 in Bossier City on Nov. 15 around 9 p.m. The truck is orange with Louisiana license plate number J0146962. The trailer is black with Louisiana VIN 1V9PD422XGN062222. The truck and trailer are owned by MTS Trucking.