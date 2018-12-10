Outrage after plaques honoring Rome's deported Jews stolen

A hole in the cobblestone pavement is seen where 20 small bronze plaques honoring the members of a Jewish family deported during the Holocaust should have been, in Rome's Monti neighborhood, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.. The plaques, affixed to the cobblestones in front of the Di Consiglio family home, were apparently taken overnight. Rome's historic center houses the Jewish ghetto, near Monti, and its cobblestoned streets are dotted with the plaques in front of homes of Jews who were killed or deported. (Silvia Lambertucci/ANSA via AP) (Silvia Lambertucci)