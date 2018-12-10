NC National Guard soldiers pull ambulance from snowbank, transport infant in 12″ of snow

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Soldiers with the North Carolina National Guard have been busy during the winter storm that rolled through the state this weekend.
Soldiers with the 690th BSB assisted NCDOT plow crews with recovering vehicles and ensuring roads are clear in Marion, NC on Sunday.
Earlier Sunday morning, a Soldier with the 883rd Eng CO assisted the North Carolina Emergency Management All Hazard Response Team by transporting a baby to Hudson in 12 inches of snow in Caldwell County.
The 1132nd Well Drillers are operating in Burke County assisting NC Emergency Management during the winter storm. Soldiers assisted an EMS vehicle yesterday that had an elderly patient in it and helped them get the patient to the hospital and the EMS unstuck from a snow bank.
Soldiers with the NC National Guard are and will continue to assist NC Emergency Management, other state agencies, and the citizens in the western regions as long as we are needed according to their Twitter page.
