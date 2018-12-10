LSU places 4 on 2018 AP All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four Tigers have been named to the 2018 Associated Press All-Americans teams.
Linebacker Devin White and safety Grant Delpit were named first team All-Americans and defensive back Greedy Williams and Cole Tracy earned second teams honors.
White led the Tiger defense with 115 total tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries this year.
Delpit ended the year with 73 tackles, 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Williams finished the season with 11 passes defensed, nine pass break ups, and two interceptions.
Tracy was good on 25-of-29 field goals this season and hit all 38 of his point-after touchdown attempts.
Alabama led the way with four first team selections, followed by Clemson’s three selections.
LSU, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin each had two players named to the first team.
