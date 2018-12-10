Livingston Parish school nationally recognized for outstanding performance

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish school was nationally recognized for outstanding performance this year.
The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program named Eastside Elementary School a “National ESEA Distinguished Schools.”
The Livingston Parish school was recognized in the category of “Closing the Achievement Gap.” From 2016-2017 to 2017-2018, it narrowed the achievement gap on state assessments in school performance scores between economically disadvantaged students and their peers by two points, as well as between students with disabilities and their peers by 17 points.
The school also earned an "A" letter grade in the most recent two years.
In addition, L.W. Ruppel Academy for Advanced Studies in Jefferson Parish was recognized in the category of “Exceptional Student Performance Schools.” The school has earned an "A" letter grade for two consecutive years.
“This is great news for these two schools and for Louisiana as a whole,” said State Superintendent John White. “It is also indicative of how hard these schools are working to ensure academic achievement and growth among all students, including those who struggle most.”
Both schools are invited to attend the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Conference in Kansas City, Mo., Jan. 30 - Feb. 2, where they will be honored among distinguished schools nationwide.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.