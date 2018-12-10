La. receives grant to study patients with Type 2 diabetes

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards was part of an announcement Monday about a five-year, nearly $3 million grant for a study about Louisiana residents with Type 2 diabetes.
More specifically, researchers will look at the impact of something called a “patient navigator,” someone who can help patients make sense of their healthcare. The governor says it’s a step in the right direction.
“At the end of the day, this is about figuring out whether there are things that we can do that will produce better outcomes among individuals with diabetes while potentially spending less money. I think this is what we’re required to do, and I’m excited about it,” Edwards said.
The study will be conducted by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis.
