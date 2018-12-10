Baton Rouge businessman agrees to back funding for Capital Expressway

There is no doubt the Capital area and the state will benefit from a new bridge and we are working to deliver just that, knowing the current gas tax is worth less than half of what it was in 1989. The use of tolling to help pay for this bridge and other infrastructure needs is forward thinking, and this administration is in process of procuring our first Public Private Partnership using tolls to replace the Belle Chasse Tunnel and Bridge. If tolls pay for 50 percent of the proposed project, we have to know where the other 50 percent is coming from before entering into a contractual agreement. There are infrastructure needs across the state, and we have the tools and ability to address all of the needs. We just don’t have the funding. For the state to move forward and address the $14 billion backlog, we need to right-size the gas tax.

Dr. Shawn Wilson