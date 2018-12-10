House near Istrouma High catches fire on cold morning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters were called out to a burning home Monday morning.
It happened on Brady Street near North 38th Street in Baton Rouge around 6:30 a.m. This is near Istrouma High School.
Curt Monte with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said everyone inside the home made it out safely.
He added the fire started in a back bedroom of the house.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Temperatures were in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday morning.
