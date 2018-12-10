Four teenagers arrested in Gonzales vehicle burglaries

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Four teenage boys were arrested Sunday in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries in Gonzales, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were sent to Sage Field Court shortly after midnight on Sunday about a report of a vehicle burglary.
Once they arrived at the scene, the deputies found De’Anthony Carter, 17, of Gonzales, and three 16-year-old boys who matched the description of those who committed the burglaries.
The teenagers tried to flee on foot when a deputy approached them. However, they were arrested a short while later, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The teenagers were charged with simple burglary of a vehicle, two counts attempted simple burglary of a vehicle and resisting an officer. Carter was booked into the Ascension Parish jail, and the teenagers were released to their parents, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.