FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weather continues overnight with light freeze for most

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Cold weather continues overnight into Tuesday morning with a light freeze on tap for most of the area. Lows will bottom out near 30 degrees around Baton Rouge, with upper 20s north and east of the Capital City, and low 30s to the south. Protect people, pets, and plants tonight, but pipes will not be an issue.
Sunshine continues on Tuesday and highs will climb to near 60 degrees. Clouds make a quick return by Wednesday, but we stay dry through the mid part of the week. Widespread shower and t-storm will activity arrive on Thursday in association with our next cold front.
A few strong storms could be in the mix, but we’ll have to monitor trends over the next couple of days. In the wake of the front, clouds and a few showers will linger into Friday as the parent storm system moves across the Deep South. We’ll then enjoy a cool and dry weekend with our next chance of rain perhaps not until the mid to latter part of next week.
Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app for more updates, including your hour-by-hour forecast and local radar.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.