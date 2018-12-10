FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start, but lots of sunshine later

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s a quiet morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but it’s a cold one. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s to lower 40s but get ready for a significantly colder morning Tuesday.
In the meantime, it will be nice to see the sun again Monday. You can expect clearing skies, lots of sunshine, light northwesterly winds, and chilly temps. The high will only climb to the lower 50s.
Monday night, anticipate a light freeze but clear. The low will dip to the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tuesday, look forward to more sunshine and winds shifting to the southwest during the afternoon. We should also see a bit of a warming trend, with a high in the upper 50s.
