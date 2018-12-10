Expungement event scheduled in White Castle Saturday, Dec. 15

WHITE CASTLE, LA (WAFB) - RAX WorldWide has announced they’ll be holding an expungment event in White Castle on Saturday, Dec. 15.
The event will be held at the White Castle Community Center, located at 32725 Bowie St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Expungement (also called “expunction”) is a “court-ordered process in which the legal record of an arrest or a criminal conviction is ‘sealed,’ or erased in the eyes of the law. When a conviction is expunged, the process may also be referred to as ‘setting aside a criminal conviction.’”
The group hopes to help the residents of Louisiana by partnering with a team of lawyers to assist those with damaging records, which many times can prevent people from getting jobs and moving on with their lives.
Those attending the event should be sure to bring your case number, ID, and any other information or documentation relevant to the case.
