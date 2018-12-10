Deputies: St. Amant man arrested after stealing boat, trailer

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A St. Amant man is charged with felony theft charges connected to a stolen boat and trailer, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to an address on Pertuis Road about a stolen boat and trailer on December 4, 2018. During their investigations, deputies identified the suspect as 38-year-old Dustin Capell.
On December 6, deputies conducted surveillance on Capell’s home and initiated a traffic stop as he was leaving his home. Authorities learned his vehicle was reported stolen a year ago. As investigations continued, deputies also found Capell connected to a stolen boat and trailer.
The Sheriff’s Office said the stolen property was returned to the owner.
Capell was arrested, and charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony theft and expired driver’s license.
He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
