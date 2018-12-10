CNN selects “Tabby’s Star” as one of the top space stories of 2018

The star is named for LSU Physics & Astronomy Assistant Professor Tabetha Boyajian

Tabetha Boyajian, Assistant Professor of Physics & Astronomy
By Danielle Davezac | December 10, 2018 at 12:42 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 12:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “Tabby’s Star” which is named for LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Assistant Professor Tabetha Boyajian has been selected as one of the top space stories of 2018 by CNN.

No star has ever been named after a woman until we met Boyajian. “Tabby’s Star,” a.k.a. KIC 8462852, is said to be unique and brighter than most. The citizen scientist group Planet Hunters is assisting Boyajian and her colleagues in conducting research on this perplexing star

In the CNN article Boyajian said, “Dust is most likely the reason why the star’s light appears to dim and brighten. The new data shows that different colors of light are being blocked at different intensities. Therefore, whatever is passing between us and the star is not opaque, as would be expected from a planet or alien megastructure.”

“This is definitely something new and exciting. Even if it is dust, what kind of dust does this?” Boyajian said.

Boyajian’s research interests includes fundamental properties of stars: diameters, temperatures, exoplanet detection and characterization, Optical/IR interferometry, stellar spectroscopy (radial velocities, abundances, activity), absolute spectrophotometry, binary stars, astrometry, stellar ages and evolution, stellar activity and rotation, and asteroseismology.

For more information on the LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy click here.

