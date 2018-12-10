CNN selects “Tabby’s Star” as one of the top space stories of 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “Tabby’s Star” which is named for LSU Department of Physics & Astronomy Assistant Professor Tabetha Boyajian has been selected as one of the top space stories of 2018 by CNN.
No star has ever been named after a woman until we met Boyajian. “Tabby’s Star,” a.k.a. KIC 8462852, is said to be unique and brighter than most. The citizen scientist group Planet Hunters is assisting Boyajian and her colleagues in conducting research on this perplexing star
Since the star is an alien megastructure, there was speculation to the cause of the flickering, however, that theory has been thrown out earlier this year.
“This is definitely something new and exciting. Even if it is dust, what kind of dust does this?” Boyajian said.
Boyajian’s research interests includes fundamental properties of stars: diameters, temperatures, exoplanet detection and characterization, Optical/IR interferometry, stellar spectroscopy (radial velocities, abundances, activity), absolute spectrophotometry, binary stars, astrometry, stellar ages and evolution, stellar activity and rotation, and asteroseismology.
