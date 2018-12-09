Voters approve MovEBR tax proposal

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Voters approved a half-cent sales tax that will go toward’s EBR’s plan to relive traffic congestion in Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary, and Central.
The plan will fund nearly 70 projects in the capital region. The half-cent sales tax increase through 2049 will raise around $1 billion.
Find a list of the proposed projects here.
With the tax passed, most of the plans will be paid for in advance so they can be completed in the next “ten to twelve years,” according to Broome. The remaining two decades of the tax will be on the books to pay off projects that would already be complete.
