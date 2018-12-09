Saints outscore the Bucs 25-0 in the second half, clinch NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints clinched the NFC South with a win over the Bucs. The Black and Gold trailed 14-3 at the half, but stormed back to outscore Tampa Bay, 22-0, in the second half.
New Orleans (11-2) is guaranteed a home playoff game by clinching the division.
Taysom Hill’s blocked punt ignited the Saints offense in the second half. His special teams heroics led to a Drew Brees-Zach Line 1-yard touchdown.
Drew Brees went 24-of-31 passing, 201 yards, a touchdown pass, a touchdown run, and one interception in the contest.
Mark Ingram scored the Saints other touchdown, to seal a Black and Gold win in Tampa. Ingram finished with 52 yards rushing and a score.
Jameis Winston threw touchdown passes in the first half, both to Cameron Brate, totaling 11 and 1-yard. Winston finished the game 18-of-38 passing, 213 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
