Peruvians vote in referendum on fighting corruption

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2010 file photo, Peru's then President Alan Garcia, attends a meeting in the Port of Ilo, southern Peru. Garcia said Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, he would cooperate with prosecutors investigating him for corruption after Uruguay turned down his asylum request and forced him to leave the residence of its ambassador to the Andean nation. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File) (Karel Navarro)