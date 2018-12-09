NPSO: 1 dead, 1 missing, 1 injured following Campti fire

CAMPTI, LA (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating following a fatal fire on Sunday morning.
Crews got the call just after 6 a.m. to the 100 block of Bright Star Morning Church Road off of La. Hwy 480 north of Campti, regarding a house fire.
Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS and Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office are on scene.
According to Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9 Fire Chief Doug Rachal, at least one person has died and another is missing.
An injured man was sent to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Crews are searching for the missing man. The State Fire Marshall's Office has been called to assist, and detectives with the NPSO Criminals Investigations are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for information.
