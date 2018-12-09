FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday to finish up weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds will stay through the rest of our Sunday. Winds will be breezy with gusts in the 20 m.p.h. These weather features will lead to a dreary and chilly end to our weekend.
With skies staying cloudy, highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Winds will be from the north making feel even colder. It’s jackets and coats for the morning bus stop to start the school week. Morning lows Monday will be in the mid 30s. We’ll see a brief, light freeze Tuesday morning. This freeze won’t be a pipe issue. Just be sure to bring in the pets and sensitive plants and also check on people without reliable heat.
A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon, but it won’t last long. Our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive Thursday into Friday. Showers and t-storms will be numerous just ahead of this system. It’s still too early to tell if severe weather is in our future, but it is definitely possible at this time.
Right now, thinking is that a line of t-storms will push through the area late Thursday or early Friday. The storm system will slowly pass through the day Friday leaving behind some lingering showers during the day. Another cool down commences moving into the weekend. The cool down is short-lived though as we warm subtly into the first part of the next week.
