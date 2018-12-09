FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly Sunday to finish up weekend

With skies staying cloudy, highs will only reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Winds will be from the north making feel even colder. It’s jackets and coats for the morning bus stop to start the school week. Morning lows Monday will be in the mid 30s. We’ll see a brief, light freeze Tuesday morning. This freeze won’t be a pipe issue. Just be sure to bring in the pets and sensitive plants and also check on people without reliable heat.