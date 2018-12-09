FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly mornings ahead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Clouds will begin to clear overnight Sunday with a steady fall in temperature during the predawn hours Monday.
Out the door temps Monday morning will be in the low to mid 30°s. A brief light freeze will be possible close to the state line. Take care of the pets and check on people that don’t have reliable heat. The plants should be fine with a short duration event.
Hard to believe, but mid 50°s Monday afternoon will feel considerably warmer than temperatures felt Sunday. But, it’s still a good idea to have the jackets handy even as sunshine returns. Clear skies and relatively calm wind Monday night will cause temperatures to free-fall. We bottom out just below freezing area wide except along the immediate coast.
Morning lows in the metro area will be 30°. Upper 20°s are expected north of Baton Rouge and the interstate. This still falls under the light freeze category. Take care of the pets, plants, and people.
This Tuesday morning event won’t be a pipe issue.
Wednesday will start the warming trend. The warming trend doesn’t last long as our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive late Thursday.
Showers and t-storms will become numerous late Thursday. At this time, we can’t completely rule out severe weather, but it doesn’t look too bad at the moment.
Rainfall totals have come down with this afternoon’s weather model runs. We now expect most to receive less than 1″ of rain, which would be very manageable.
A few lingering light showers will be possible Friday as we trend colder once again.
Skies will dry out for the weekend with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be comfortably cool both days. A 20-30 percent rain chance is in the forecast for the first half of the next work week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.