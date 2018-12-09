CDC wants you to ‘say no’ to cookie dough this holiday season

(WAFB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking folks to “say no” to raw cookie dough as they head into the holiday season.
The department sent out the warning last week since families are likely to spend more time in the kitchen preparing baked goods.
Eating or tasting the unbaked dough could make you sick because the raw flour and uncooked eggs contain bacteria and salmonella.
A 2016 outbreak of E. Coli infections that made 63 people sick was linked to consuming raw flour. The health issues that come from this bacteria can include bloody diarrhea, need for prolonged hospitalization, and kidney failure.
Eggs used to make cookie dough or batter contain a germ called salmonella, which can also make you sick if the eggs are eaten raw or not cooked enough.
The CDC provided a list of food-handling practices in its warning. These practices include following label directions to refrigerate, cleaning up thoroughly and, of course, not eating raw cookie dough.
In addition, the CDC reminded the public of a cake mix recall from November 7 for four varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes because of reports of them containing salmonella.
Visit the cdc.gov for more information.
