U-High wins first ever back-to-back state championships in school history

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - When it comes to the U-High Cubs, a lot of people are going to call them the greatest of all time this, the greatest of all time that. But right now, they’ll settle for being called back-to-back state champions.
“I just know that they’ve been very outstanding,” said Cubs head coach Chad Maffey. “They’ve been very consistent. To play some of the teams we’ve played over the last couple of years and to come out with no losses, says a lot about them.”
“We know we’re good,” Cubs senior linebacker Bryton Constantin said. “It’s not from a cocky standpoint. And knowing that we’re good, we have to go out and make each other better each and every day. Us doing that, got us here today.”
A quarterback battle between U-High’s John Gordon McKernan and St. Thomas More’s Caleb Holstein. A total of 741 yards passing and 8 touchdowns in the air between the two. The Cubs intercepted Holstein three times.
“Caleb’s a great guy,” McKernan said after the Cubs' 55-46 win over STM.
MVP and U-High senior RB Mike Hollins tallied 237 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
“I’ve been here nine years,” Maffey said. “First five years I had Nick Brossette. For the next four I had Mike Hollins. That makes a good coach out of you, having those two backs for nine years."
“We’re brothers. The chemistry here is great. To finish this season like this with my brothers,” Hollins said. “Can’t ask for anything more.”
“He’s a good kid,” former U-High running back and senior LSU RB Nick Brosette said of Hollins. “He always asks me for tips and things like that. I’m like his role model. He comes to me for advice. Back-to-back state champions. The sky is the limit. Can’t wait to watch him."
After 1,210 yards, 91 passes, 61 first downs, 159 plays, and 28 penalties - all composite records - U-High can celebrate the school’s first ever back-to-back titles in football.
