Restore LA offering buyout option for some homeowners

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Restore Louisiana has another buyout option for homeowners who live right next to a waterway or bayou. This program is only for a select number of people.
Restore LA leaders are calling this a win for everyone involved. It moves homeowners suffering from repetitive flooding and it can reduce risk
Here’s how it works. About 450 homeowners Restore Louisiana has already surveyed and identified are eligible for the program. These are people who live in a flood way not in the 100-year FEMA floodplain. Those people, in areas like Pecan Acres and Silver Leaf, will get a letter. Homeowners can then either take the money and go buy another home of equal or lessor value or decline it.
“It’s completely voluntarily. We’re not going to force anyone to leave. We’re going to offer adequate funding for them to find a new home and safer place and let us go tear that house down, get it out of the flood way, and set it aside as green space in perpetuity,” said Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development.
A green space would be where the house once stood, allowing future floodwater to absorb without anyone home being at risk.
If you’re part of the Restore program and you haven’t received a letter, but you think you’re in a floodway, give Restore Louisiana a call at 866-735-2001.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.