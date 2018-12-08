Lives lost in attack on Pearl Harbor honored in ceremony aboard USS Kidd

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One of the most important turning points of WWII happened on Dec. 7 77 years ago. The attack on Pearl Harbor changed the course of America’s history. It was a moment remembered and honored by local veterans and loved ones aboard the USS Kidd Friday afternoon.
“The only reason we're here today is to honor the people that passed and got killed during the war for us,” said Frank Masanz.
Masanz served in the Navy for over 30 years. He says he wasn’t stationed in Pearl Harbor during the attack, but the loss of his brothers in war continues to hit home for the veteran.
“I’m here to honor the people that got killed so that we can do what we do today for them people. We honor, I honor them everyday,” said Masanz.
Forty-five of the servicemen who sacrificed their lives were from Louisiana. Tim Nessmith has worked on the USS Kidd for 23 years. He says the museum will forever honor those lives lost.
“The ship is just basically a cold piece of steel, but when you get the veterans back on board and they start relating their experiences and telling their stories, the ship comes alive in a way that she’s never alive without them here.”
The lives were lost, but they will never be forgotten.
