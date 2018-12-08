LDH to give free flu shots next Thursday, Dec. 13

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will offer free flu shots on Flu Vaccination Day, next Thursday, Dec. 13.
Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee says 1,600 people died from the flu in 2017, including five children.
“The flu, for many of us, is something that we get and we feel a little sick,” she said. “But we feel crummy for a few days and life goes on. But for over 1,000 people last year, that flu was the last few days of their lives. Get your shot.”
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a yearly flu shot for everyone, including children at least 6-months-old. A flu shot is especially important for vulnerable people like pregnant women and the elderly.
Find your clinic location by clicking on the map here.
