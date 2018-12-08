Governor declares state of emergency ahead of expected snow storm

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency ahead of Sunday’s expected winter storm.
A state of emergency allows the state to mobilize resources and equipment to assist in response.
“Virginians should take all necessary precautions to ensure they are prepared for winter weather storm impacts,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure localities and communities have appropriate assistance and to coordinate state response to possible snow and ice accumulations, transportation issues, and potential power outages.”
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia National Guard and other agencies are making preparations.
“Governor Northam authorized a maximum of $500,000 in state sum sufficient funds for state and local government’s mission assignments authorized and coordinated through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that are allowable as defined by The Stafford Act. This funding is also available for state response and recovery operations and incident documentation," according to a release.
For real-time traffic updates, drivers are asked to call 511 or visit 511Virginia.org.
The latest weather model runs are bringing heavy snow across the southern Piedmont of Virginia, with peak timing from around Noon Sunday through late evening Sunday, with lighter precipitation lingering after.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.