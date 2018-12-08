FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy Election Day with pockets of heavy rain; Flash Flood Watch still in effect

Most in the viewing area will pick up between one to two inches of rain. A few localized spots may pick up as much as three inches. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of the WAFB viewing area until 6 p.m. The good news is that most of the heavy rain will be out of the area by lunchtime. In fact by after 12 p.m., most will probably stay dry with just a few scattered lingering rain showers.