FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big chill to start the week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our latest storm system brought quite a bit of rain to our Saturday. Now we look for a big chill as we start the new week.
Clouds will hang around overnight and through the day on Sunday. Clouds overnight will keep temperatures in the 40°s. Clouds through the day will keep temperatures in the 40°s.
Bottom line, Sunday is going to be chilly.
We see a return of sunshine Monday. Monday morning will stay just above the freezing mark in metro Baton Rouge. Areas closer to the state line might feel a brief, light freeze.
Just about everyone will experience a light freeze Tuesday morning. Take care of the pets and the plants, but also check in on people without reliable heat. This next area-wide light freeze won’t be a pipe issue. Afternoon highs will stay in the 50°s Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine.
By Wednesday, temperatures will begin a brief but modest warming trend.
We’ll close in on 70° for an afternoon high Thursday. Thursday afternoon and evening could get a little stormy as our next storm system and cold front approach. As it stands right now, the system will move through late Thursday into early Friday.
Lingering showers will remain in the forecast Friday, but we will trend dry for the following weekend.
Temperatures will once again take a dip into the following weekend, but we stay above freezing.
Another subtle warming trend will begin to following the week.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.