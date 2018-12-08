Emergency Operations Center in full swing keeping city safe from severe weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As the weather is predicted to get worse, city departments are currently working together at Lubbock’s Emergency Operations Center to keep the Hub City safe.
Commonly referred to as EOC, the Emergency Operations Center is activated by the city manager or other city official during a major event which would include the kind of severe weather we could get this weekend.
“We activated this morning just in case the weather turned worse than what was predicted so we would be prepared in case resources need to be deployed,” Joe Moudy said.
Joe Moudy is the Deputy Director for the Office of Emergency Management. He explains the Emergency Operations Center as a centralized point for the city, LP&L, LPD, LFR, and other city officials to meet and create a plan for any type of natural disasters like severe weather.
“Its important because it gives us one location, in the same room, to be able to talk to each other versus trying to hunt someone down,” he said.
Now with snow and ice in the forecast, the EOC is in full swing working 12 hour shifts to keep the city safe during it.
“We look for major collision we look for where people are having a tough time getting through an intersection that type of thing. We also rely on what the fire department is saying when they respond to calls and what the police department is saying as far as slick spots to deploy those resources,” Moudy said.
Resources including snow plows and sprayer trucks. All ready to go.
