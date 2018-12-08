2 drivers killed in head-on crash in West Feliciana Parish

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two drivers involved in a head-on crash in West Feliciana Parish died early Saturday morning, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash site at around 2 a.m. on US Hwy 61 north of LA Hwy 421.
State Police reported that Shelby Deal, 29, of Fayette, MS, was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of US Hwy 61. At the same time, Mary Cagle, of Monroe, was driving northbound on US Hwy 61 in a 2016 Honda CRV.
As he was traveling the wrong way, Deal struck the CRV head-on. Deal’s charger then entered the median and became engulfed in flames.
Troopers said that despite wearing seat belts, both drivers died in the crash.
Impairment is unknown for either driver at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation is ongoing.
