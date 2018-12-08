Denham Springs man killed in motorcycle crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A man from Denham Springs died in a crash while riding his motorcycle on Friday afternoon, according to a release from the Louisiana State Police.
LSP troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 64, west of LA Highway 1019, at around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators learned that Matthew D. Wheat, 34, of Denham Springs, was riding a 2001 Honda motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 1019, approaching LA Hwy 64. At the same time, Wayne Grunewald, 63, of Zachary, was stopped in eastbound traffic on LA Hwy 64 in a 2016 Honda CRV.
While Wheat was merging onto LA Hwy 64 to travel westbound, Grunewald turned left into Wheat’s path. His motorcycle struck the right side of the CRV, according to LSP.
Wheat had serious injuries because of the crash, and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, where later was pronounced dead.
Troopers are working to determine if impairment was a factor in the crash. LSP stated a toxicology sample will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Grunewald was uninjured in the crash, and investigators do not suspect that he was impaired during the crash. Troopers cited Grunewald for LRS 32:104 - Turning movements and required signals.
The investigation is ongoing.
