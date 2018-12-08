Christmas on the Cajun Coast includes new holiday display

MORGAN CITY, LA (WAFB)- As part of the Cajun Coast holiday celebrations, this years illuminated Shrimp Boat display has some new features that would make Papa Nöel very happy.
Thanks to the donation of Morgan City native, Lee Romaire and his Los Angeles-based Romaire Studios, a decked out in all white shrimping boots, “Cajun Reeboks,” Santa waves from the boat, pulled by albino alligators while Elves distribute the toys to the children of the Cajun Coast!
This celebrated display is one in a long list of holiday Cajun Coast celebrations which includes the following: lights, driving tours, special shopping, historic homes dressed for holidays, parades and more. See full list here.
Take the kids on a light tour this December as they are happening, hence, the Cajun Coast is decorated with grand, historic homes. The Franklin Tour of Homes is December 1, a Victorian Christmas at Grevemberg House is happening now and runs through December 31, and the Oaklawn Manor Christmas is going on until January 3. If you aren’t the light tour kind, there are always the Morgan City parades you can catch as well.
“So, thanks to Lee Romaire and the many hard-working elves who make a visit to the Cajun Coast during the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” truly memorable,” Cajun Coast Rep, said.
